ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

50 Years Ago: Led Zeppelin’s Bad Hair Day

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the controversies involving Led Zeppelin during their heyday, an incident on Feb. 14, 1972, is probably one of the most unusual. The band was absolutely at the top of their game at the time, playing to sold-out crowds wherever they went in their private Boeing 720 airplane, the Starship....

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 9

SympathyForTheDevil
6h ago

What came out of their heads is way more relevant than what was on their heads . Some of the best music ever came from those heads . And every time ….with no doubt , they Bring It On Home !

Reply
2
Shirley Ward
13h ago

Back then we all had what young people call bad hair. We wore it as fashion dictated just like now.

Reply
3
Related
thebrag.com

On this day: Led Zeppelin embark on their only Australia tour in 1972

On February 16th, 1972, Led Zeppelin kicked off their first tour of Australia and New Zealand. It would be the only time the legendary British rockers would ever tour here. By the time the group reached Australian shores 50 years ago, they had built up quite the loyal following. Their first four albums all made the top three on the Australian charts, with Led Zeppelin II and III even making it to the top spot; in a country that highly valued hard rock at the time, their success wasn’t all that surprising.
TENNIS
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

How Led Zeppelin and COVID Saved Beth Hart

Beth Hart discussed how Led Zeppelin and COVID presented an opportunity to change her approach to her long-term mental health issues. The blues-rock singer recently completed work on A Tribute to Led Zeppelin – a record she previously refused to make, despite her producer’s attempts to persuade her, because she believed it would return her to a period of her life when she felt less in control of herself. Plus, she never owned any Zeppelin records.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DIY Photography

Underwater photos show a mermaid and a diver in a real WWII diving suit

“What better way to engage a child’s curiosity and inspire community support for sea life than to create truly unique underwater art?” wonders photographer Brett Stanley. So, he embarked on an ambitious project of creating a photo essay that involved World War II diving gear, a real-life mermaid, and lots of imagination. The Diver and the Mermaid project was born, a photo series commemorating the brave divers from history, but also inspiring our wonder and curiosity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
John Bonham
Person
John Paul Jones
ARTnews

Lucian Freud’s Portrait of Former Lover and Muse Could Fetch $20 M. at Christie’s

A Lucian Freud portrait of his former lover and muse, the food writer Janey Longman, is slated to hit the auction block for the first time at Christie’s London this March. The painting, titled Girl with Eyes Closed (1986–87), was acquired in 1987 by a British collector and is expected to fetch £10 million–£15 million ($13.4 million–$20 million). Girl with Eyes Closed has been in the same collection since it was purchased via a deal brokered by Freud’s longtime London dealer, James Kirkman, before the artist gained representation with Acquavella Galleries in 1993. The piece is being sold in its original...
VISUAL ART
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney emotional when listening to song he penned for John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has said he finds it emotional listening to a song he wrote which he says was him “talking to John (Lennon) after we’d had all the sort of disputes about The Beatles break up”.The 79-year-old was reflecting on the track Dear Friend, which featured on Wild Life, the debut album from Paul McCartney and Wings formed in 1971 after the Fab Four had parted ways.The band, also known by their original name Wings, had a founding line-up which included Sir Paul’s late wife Linda on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell and The Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.In...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Bad Hair Day#Bombay#Boeing
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Eddie Van Halen Was an Inspiration for a Popular ‘80s Movie

Legendary rockstar Eddie Van Halen is iconic in many ways, which is why it’s no surprise that he served as the inspiration for a cult classic film. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure released in 1989 to positive reviews. Moreover, it was a box office smash, earning $40 million on a $10 million budget. The film starred a then-unknown Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as two rock-obsessed teenagers destined to save humanity. The boys go on a wild adventure through time. They meet a bunch of historical figures including Napoleon Bonaparte, Abraham Lincoln, and Joan of Arc.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Loved Elvis Presley, But Not This One Song Of His

It’s pretty well known that the Beatles absolutely loved Elvis Presley and his music, but there was certainly one song of his that they just hated. So, Kiss Me Quick was an album that was cut from Pot Luck with Elvis, released a year before. It went on to become a single in the UK by the end of 1963, and the Beatles can’t stand it.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Why Thomas Gainsborough’s Iconic ‘Blue Boy’ Was Once the Most Famous Painting in the World

A hundred years since it was last displayed in the United Kingdom, Thomas Gainsborough’s Blue Boy has returned to the National Gallery in London. “It has never been lent since its departure from the U.K.—until now,” the institution said in a statement, adding that the portrait, “is unlikely to ever be lent again.” The famed 1770 portrait of an English child in a resplendent blue satin doublet and breeches has long been the star attraction of the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. Scaled to life-size, the boy is positioned like a monarch and painted with a palette...
SAN MARINO, CA
SFGate

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview. Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Neil Young Streaming Numbers Since Ditching Spotify Revealed

Canadian-American singer Neil Young recently pulled his music from streaming platform Spotify. However, the bold move has actually increased the star’s streaming numbers. Mark Mercuriadis, who owns half of the rights to Young’s catalog, dished the details in a chat with Bloomberg. According to Mercuriadis, the rocker’s action led to a strong uptick in listeners.
MUSIC
MarketRealist

Julian Lennon's Net Worth Gets a Bump Thanks to Beatles NFT Auction

An NFT auction of Beatles memorabilia might seem like Julian Lennon trying to up his net worth, which is already $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But Julian, son of late Beatles frontman John Lennon, is organizing the auction for a good cause—at least, partly. A portion of the proceeds will go toward his White Feather Foundation, which will use the money to fund the removal of carbon from the atmosphere.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy