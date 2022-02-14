ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Figure skater Nathan Chen on winning gold at the Olympics

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMN97_0eDvVpJx00

Nathan Chen nailed his final performance on the ice in Beijing, becoming the first Asian American to win Olympic gold in men's singles after years of training and looking up to legends like Michelle Kwan.

The 22-year-old skater spoke to "Good Morning America" after the win and what it meant to him now that he has carved out a space in Olympics history.

"I think representation is so important in growing up. Being able to have characters like Michelle Kwan and Kristi Yamaguchi -- it was really amazing to be able to see people that look like me and do such amazing things of the sport," Chen said. "And now within Team USA, you know, we have so much diversity. You have so many Asian Americans that are doing so well -- hopefully that will inspire, you know, the next generation of athletes."

He continued, "It still doesn't feel totally real. It still kind of feels like I'm in a dream."

Chen thought back to the winning moment at Capital Indoor Stadium, saying, "Halfway through the program -- I had a pretty good feeling that I was going [to win], I was on the right path -- It was a lot of fun. "

His performance to Elton John's "Rocket Man" captured the attention of the artist who hailed Chen's winning performance on Twitter.

"I couldn't believe that he knew I existed. It's crazy that he did that. And just so special," Chen said.

The free skater known as "the quad king" said he wouldn't have made it this far without his mother's support from day one, driving him to lessons for years.

"She didn't even think anything of it, so we spent thousands of miles in our Prius going back and forth, back and forth," he recalled. "All this stuff that we did was worth it because we were able to make it here and I was able to have this experience."

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native said his mother got emotional over his win.

"I was like, oh man -- knowing my mom, she's definitely not that type of person," he said. "So it was really touching to be able to hear that she was so happy."

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NBC Sports

2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking as Team USA Scores Big

Team USA had a medal-fueled day at the 2022 Winter Olympics, catapulting the U.S. near the top of the leaderboard. Megan Nick scored bronze in women’s aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
Reuters

Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Skater#Team Usa#Asian Americans#Twitter
E! News

Shaun White Celebrates Final Olympics Run With Well-Deserved 2022 Super Bowl Trip

Shaun White doesn't need his snowboard for a good game face. Fresh from his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 35-year-old athlete—who currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder—showed an up-close-and-personal look at his view of the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13.
NFL
AOL Corp

Erin Jackson wins historic gold medal in 500m after nearly missing the Olympics

After a stumble in the Olympic qualifiers, Erin Jackson's gold-medal dreams were over. Jackson failed to qualify for the 500-meter event at the Beijing Olympics, but then something beautiful happened. Her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, giving Jackson a second chance. Jackson did not waste it, picking up a gold medal in the 500-meter event Sunday in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Adam Rippon, Tara Lipinski, & More React To Kamila Valieva’s Olympic Short Program: This Is A ‘Disgrace’

U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir spoke out after Kamila Valieva continued competing in Beijing after failing a drug test. Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, resumed her participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after she was briefly sidelined for testing positive for a banned substance. Kamila took to the ice for the short program, and much to the chagrin of skaters all around the world, she earned the top score of the day (82.16) heading into Thursday night’s finals, where she’s favored to win gold. Kamila’s controversy has particularly outraged famous U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon, who simply tweeted “disgrace” following Kamila’s performance at the short program.
SPORTS
WHAS 11

'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
SPORTS
GMA

GMA

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy