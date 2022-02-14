ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Democrats eye key governors’ races as backstop against GOP

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Qwig_0eDvVCKy00
Scott Bauer - staff, AP

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers was in a familiar spot earlier this month when Republican legislators sent him a bill that would have banned anti-racist teachings in schools. For the 66th time since taking office in 2019, he pulled out his veto pen.

The rejection was the latest reminder of the crucial role Evers and a select group of fellow Democratic governors play in some of the most politically divided states. They are the only backstop against a wave of GOP-backed legislation targeting everything from abortion rights and school curricula to access to voting.

“I have to prevent some really bad things from happening,” Evers said in an interview. “It is a bit lonely, but I know I’m representing the people of Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin is one of four states emerging as top priorities for Democrats in an election year when the party is facing fierce political headwinds. In those states — Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Republicans control the state Legislatures and Democratic-held governorships are on the ballot in the fall.

If the governorships switch parties, a flood of GOP legislation that has so far been blocked would likely become law. That’s especially concerning for Democrats when it comes to voting rights. The four incumbents — Evers, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf — have vetoed more than a dozen bills aimed at restricting voting.

Those moves were particularly important in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, all narrowly divided states that could decide the 2024 presidential election. If Republicans win the governor’s race in any of those states, they will almost certainly approve voting restrictions that have so far been rejected.

In Wisconsin, for example, the Legislature is fast-tracking a host of bills changing election administration and voting rules, all of which Evers is expected to veto but that other Republican candidates for governor support.

Governors also have an important role in the mechanics of presidential elections — under federal law, the electors they say reflect the winners of their state get extra weight in any congressional fight over certifying the choice of the next president. That means in more extreme scenarios, GOP governors may seek to reject Democratic electors in a presidential race, a step then-President Donald Trump pressed some Republicans to take in 2020.

Many GOP candidates running for governor this year have expressed support for Trump’s lie that the last election was stolen. In Wisconsin last week, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist who was disciplined by Republican leadership over false election claims, filed paperwork to run for governor.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, the head of the Democratic Governors Association, said the four governors are “standing in the breach against Republican state legislatures’ attacks on voting rights.”

Cooper, who also contends with a Republican legislature, said the governors are “protecting the foundation of our democracy.”

Republicans argue that Democrats are being obstructionist and simply refusing to work with the party that controls the legislatures in their states.

“An inability to work effectively with their legislature, regardless of party control, will ultimately be viewed by voters as a failure of leadership,” said Phil Cox, a Republican strategist and former executive director of the Republican Governors Association.

Democrats aren’t limiting their work this year to protecting their position in the four states in question. They are also hoping to pick up Republican-held seats in states like Georgia, Massachusetts and Maryland.

But the DGA is stepping up its opposition research efforts on Republican candidates in Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And the Democratic candidates themselves are sitting on sizable campaign accounts.

At the end of 2021, Evers had about $10 million while Josh Schapiro, the likely Democratic nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, had $16 million, according to state campaign records. In Kansas, Kelly is expected to have a more difficult bid for reelection than in 2018, when she won in a three-way race. She had $2 million at the end of last year.

And in Michigan, Whitmer was sitting on $10 million. An independent expenditure group affiliated with the DGA also ran a pro-Whitmer ad in Michigan worth roughly $200,000 during December and January.

Whitmer has vetoed multiple bills that would make it harder to vote, rejecting nine such measures in October alone.

“Gov. Whitmer is the backstop in a world where, if Republicans were to control legislative chambers and the governor’s office in any of these states, stripping voting rights would just automatically become law,” said Patrick Schuh, Michigan director of the Democratic-leaning voter access advocacy group America Votes.

One measure would have tacked on extra identification requirements for absentee ballot requests and blocked the state’s top election official from sending vote-by-mail requests out widely. Republicans have been forced to try to end-run Whitmer by attempting a ballot initiative, one that Schuh’s group hopes to counter with its own.

In Pennsylvania, Wolf blocked similar efforts, vetoing a massive bill that also would have reduced the days drop boxes for absentee ballots would be open. Wolf, finishing his second four-year term, is not seeking reelection, but Shapiro supports his vetoes.

Those Democrats have some advantages that could help them politically this year, including robust budget surpluses, state revenue that outperformed dire pandemic forecasts and billions in federal COVID-19 relief and incoming infrastructure money.

In Wisconsin, Evers has plans for the state’s largest budget surplus, $3 billion, including child care tax credits for working families and similar credits for full-time volunteer caregivers for the elderly and homebound, moves he sees as smart use of extra money at a time of need. With the flatness of low expectations, the mild-mannered former state school superintendent said he hopes Republicans “take a look at it.”

“I think the Republicans will be hard-pressed to say no to this. But they’ve done it before,” Evers said. “Whatever the number I’ve vetoed, it’s paltry compared to the number I’m going to.”

Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan; John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas; Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Smoke forces Wisconsin Capitol evacuation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have evacuated the Wisconsin state Capitol building in Madison after fire alarms went off and smoke filled the media room. Reporters began noticing a smell similar to burnt rubber in the second-floor media room on Tuesday morning. Moments later the room began to fill with smoke and the building’s fire alarms went off.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Donald Trump
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR accepting applications to become Conservation Warden

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for new Conservation Wardens. The wardens are law enforcement officers who work across the state, protecting Wisconsin’s fish, wildlife, parks, and forests. “We hire a wide variety, a diverse group of applicants to come and be conservation wardens,” Warden Supervisor John Sinclair said. “At the end of the day,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Millipore Sigma hiring for 100 jobs in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Millipore Sigma is looking to recruit new employees for its Wisconsin manufacturing facilities. With business expanding, the company is hoping to hire 100 people. Currently, they’re hiring for positions at all different levels, ranging from scientists to entry-level candidates. To learn more, visit milliporesigmamadison.com. COPYRIGHT...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Rep. Ramthun officially announces bid for governor

KEWASKUM, Wis. — State Rep. Timothy Ramthun is running for governor. The Kewaskum native announced his candidacy at an event in his hometown Saturday. Ramthun, who was disciplined last month by Assembly leader Robin Vos over election conspiracy theories, filed paperwork to form a campaign committee on Thursday. RELATED: Wisconsin election conspiracy theorist running for governor Ramthun was joined at...
KEWASKUM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s 7-day average COVID-19 case rate falls to lowest level in more than 3 months

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since early November, the state’s Department of Health Services said Monday. As of Monday’s update, the state’s seven-day average sits at 1,941 new cases per day. The last time the average was under 2,000 was on Nov. 2, when it sat...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Senate#Legislature#Michigan Attorney General#Gop#Democratic#Republicans
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday for late Sen. Joseph Leean

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday, in honor of former State Senator Joseph Leean. Leean died on February 2. He was 79 years old. “Senator Leean was a true public servant who made countless contributions to our state,” Governor Evers said in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leean family and all of Senator Leean’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and we wish them peace as they mourn his loss.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers announces $1M investment to fund teacher training and recruitment

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin will put $1 million towards training and recruiting new teachers, Governor Evers announced Monday. The money will fund grants that support organizations that recruit, train, and license teachers to work in low-income and urban area school districts. “What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m glad to be...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy