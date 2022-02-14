ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bayern Munich ready to extend contract of Alexander Nubel

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as reports emerged in Germany about the possible contract renewal of Manuel Neuer, there had been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Alexander Nubel at Bayern Munich. The young German goalkeeper is expected to leave if Neuer signs a new contract renewal. The latest update...

bayernstrikes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Dortmund cuts Bayern’s lead with 3-0 win at Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin and cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead to six points on Sunday. It also went some way to answering mounting criticism after Dortmund’s 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen the previous Sunday, which had allowed Bayern to pull nine points clear.
SOCCER
Newsday

Champions League returns: PSG-Real Madrid highlights last 16

The Champions League is back. It's the start of the knockout stage, with the headline match being the meeting between European football's aristocrat -- the 13-time winner Real Madrid -- and an upstart in Paris Saint-Germain, which is looking to be continental champion for the first time. A look at...
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Sven Ulreich
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Oliver Kahn wants defensive improvement

Bayern Munich endured a very difficult Saturday afternoon as VfL Bochum stunned them by scoring four goals in the first half. The defending Bundesliga champions ended up suffering their fourth defeat of the league campaign. Die Roten can suffer defeats throughout the season, but the nature of the weekend’s defeat...
SOCCER
bayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies on right track in recovery

The major absentees for Bayern Munich during the round of the 16 phase of the Champions League are Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies. Neuer and Goretzka are currently recovering from knee injuries, while Davies is recovering from myocarditis. Davies has been out of action since January. After recovering...
UEFA
FanSided

UEFA Champions League: 16 remain on road to St. Petersburg

Interesting matchups in Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League is back with the first knock-out round. With a day to go before the action returns, let’s look at who plays who. While at it, I will make my prediction for each tie. Without further ado, here is what to look forward to.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich interested in veteran Chelsea defender

Ever since Niklas Sule rejected the contract offer and decided to leave in the summer, Bayern Munich has been linked with numerous center-backs. The Bavarian club will be looking to replace the German defender in the summer. Meanwhile, Sule is set to join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Kicker Die Roten#Dfb Pokal#Schalke#Monaco#Tottenham Hotspur
CBS Sports

RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Champions League contenders Bayern Munich travel to Austria on Wednesday to take on Brenden Aaronson and RB Salzburg in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The Bavarians, coming off a shocking loss in the Bundesliga to Bochum, are the heavy favorite to rebound with a comfortable victory on the road. But the hosts, featuring German talent and former Bayern youth player Karim Adeyemi, have other plans, aiming to play giant killers in what will be their first ever UCL knockout stage match.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich plan positional change for Jamal Musiala

One of the main things on the to-do list for Julian Nagelsmann when he came to Bayern Munich was getting the best out of Leroy Sane. The young German forward had struggled to show his qualities in the debut season and often lacked consistency. Nagelsmann couldn’t instantly change Sane’s fortunes,...
SOCCER
The Guardian

‘It wasn’t a dream!’: Bochum down Bayern in new ‘game of the century’

“I guess it really wasn’t a dream!” On Sunday morning VfL Bochum’s Twitter account needed to verify the reality of what had been a wonderful, surreal afternoon with a snap of the scoreboard at the 90-minute mark. Relegation favourites at the start of the campaign, surprisingly must-watch since, Thomas Reis’s team have been a tough nut to crack, especially at their atmospheric, chocolate box Ruhrstadion. Making life uncomfortable for visitors and becoming the first team to put four first-half goals past Bayern Munich since November 1975 is slightly different, however.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

The Champions League last-16 has pitted Bayern Munich against Red Bull Salzburg, with the first leg taking place in Austria on Wednesday.Julian Nagelsmann’s side wrapped up a perfect group stage with six wins from six before Christmas, beating each of Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv twice apiece.Salzburg finished second after three wins of their own in Group G, behind Lille but keeping ahead of Sevilla and Wolfsburg in impressive fashion in what was an open quartet.The Bavarians will be strong favourites across the two legs, meaning Salzburg will need a big performance on home soil here.Here’s everything you need to...
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich suffer shock defeat

Round 22 in the Bundesliga was an interesting weekend to say the least. The table and position battle for European spots and relegation spots all tightened up. There is one huge talking point this weekend that overshadowed everything in German football. Bayern Munich suffered a shock defeat to massive underdogs Bochum.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Expert picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Sporting vs. Manchester City, more

The UEFA Champions League is back. The knockout stages begin Tuesday, highlighted by a massive showdown at Parc de Princes as Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid. Half of the round of 16 will play their first legs this week, with two matches on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in action over the next couple days. As always, you can see all of the games live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane open to Pochettino reunion at Man Utd

Kane open to Pochettino reunion at Man Utd (The Telegraph) Bale to leave Real Madrid in summer (Romano) Negotiations between midfielder Fabian Ruiz and Napoli have broken down, according to Calciomercato. The freeze in talks could lead the 25-year-old to leave the club this summer. Walsall appoint Flynn. 2022-02-15T21:00:00.000Z 00:00.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

231K+
Followers
427K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy