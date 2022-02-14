ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Ten Stats and Facts for Valentine’s Day 2022

 1 day ago

If you forgot to buy a Valentine’s Day gift, here’s your excuse. Just tell them that statistically speaking, they probably didn’t even want one. A new poll asked people about the five main “love languages,” and how they prefer to receive love. And gift giving ranked...

The Daily

Your Valentine’s season horoscopes are here

A secret admirer is about to come out of the woodwork this month, dear Aries. This could be someone from your academic sphere — someone from chemistry class might be feeling chemistry, someone from sociology class could want to get social with you, or perhaps there’s even someone from physics class who wants to get physical with you. This could also be a friend who swipes right on your Tinder profile for more than just a “Hello.” Regardless, it’s up to you to figure out how to proceed.
The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
Times-Online

Free Valentine’s Day Weekend movie Saturday

Looking for a cheap date this Valentine’s Day weekend? Come down to Valley Twin Cinema on Saturday where the film “Fireproof” will be playing at 4:30 p.m., free for all ages, courtesy of Elim Free Church, which will also provide free babysitting for any parents who want to attend the film.
Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
Guess Who Hates Valentines Day The Most? A Survey Found The Answer

Valentine's day is upon us. When we think of the word "Valentine" we tend to picture roses, chocolate, cupid, and couples happily in love. However, this is not the case for everyone, in fact, it only is for a rare few. Valentine's day is a day full of pressure, performance, and a reminder to those of us who are single, that we are very much still single.
Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
Inflation Means Price Jumps for Dinner and a Dozen Roses This Valentine's Day

They say love doesn't cost a thing, but Valentine's Day is a different story. For starters, anyone going on a date on the Feb. 14 holiday can expect to pay top dollar for a table for two. Restaurants, which have been under pressure since the very start of the pandemic, are charging more for meals to combat ongoing staffing challenges and higher food costs.
Looking for love this Valentines Day? Beware of catfishers

From the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia:. Online dating sites are popular, as many singles use technology to find a match. But behind many dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe users into believing they have found love. Don’t let your quest for love blind you to...
Feeling lonely around Valentine’s Day? Local psychotherapist says you are not alone

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The lack of sunshine and the cold can all make people feel down during the winter months. Psychotherapist Hanno Kirk, told 59News he has seen more people struggling with depression and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, struggling with feelings of loneliness and depression can […]
15 Outlander-Themed Gifts for Valentine's Day, Because Nothing Is More Romantic Than Being Days Away From Season 6!

Season 6 of Outlander won’t debut in time for Valentine’s Day like Season 5 did in 2020—but new episodes aren’t too far away! So, while we wait for the Season 6 premiere to unfold on Sunday, March 6, what could be more appropriate than to give your Outlander-loving sweetheart (or yourself!) a gift fit for a Sassenach or Highlander?
Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
The Year I Stopped Celebrating Valentine’s & Buried It Six Feet Under

There are a million reasons people don't celebrate Valentine's Day and one very particular time comes to mind. It was the year I buried Valentine's for good. I mean let's be honest. You can and should be celebrating your love for someone else on every other day of the year. If you need a specific holiday to do something special for them the relationship might already be doomed. I think it is truly an over-commercialized day where people feel like they have to spend too much money on someone else. I've seen people with so much anxiety and stress over gift-giving and that in no way is my definition of love.
PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS

