The Book of Boba Fett — Chapter 6 “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” Review. Last week, The Book of Boba Fett took an unexpected detour to focus on the Mandalorian’s return as Din Djarin headed for Tatooine to reclaim his footing. While the episode presented a fantastic narrative and visual direction, its placement in Boba Fett’s standalone series felt offputting–and this week takes that sentiment to another level. The Book of Boba Fett’s penultimate episode proves one thing to audiences: Disney’s efforts to get live-action Star Wars on their streaming service should have been one massive project, an anthology series in line with The Clone Wars. “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” is yet another triumph from the incredible mind of Dave Filoni, however, Boba Fett once again goes missing in action on his own show.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO