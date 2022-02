If someone you know was facing a mental health crisis, would you know what to say? If you saw someone being bullied, would you know what to do?. The be nice. program, run by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, seeks to empower communities with the knowledge to act in those types of situations. There are more than 128 schools in 18 counties in Western, Eastern and Northern Michigan who use the program today, in addition to workplaces and congregations.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO