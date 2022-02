Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Eminem has made no secret of his family feuds, often referring to them in explicit detail in his many songs over the years. But while his fans are familiar with his strained relationships with his mother, Debbie Mathers, and ex-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem has also expressed his love for his daughter, Hailie Jade, dedicating many of his hits, including Mockingbird and Hailie’s Song, to his adored offspring.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO