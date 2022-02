RR2 Capital Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in DAG-based DeFi Platform Aleph Zero

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Join Ventures on Tuesday announced to have secured INR 750 million in Series A round funding from leading investors such as DSG Consumer Partners, Rajiv Dadlani Group, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts. Funds will be utilised to improve logistics and global supply chain and for technological advancements at the product level. The company had also recently announced its plans to bolster its logistic infrastructure through warehouse expansions with a vision of one million square feet by 2024 to support 120 plus new dark stores across India.

