Road Closes On The North Side Of Lake Hefner Due To Construction Work

Starting Monday, the road that winds along the north side of Lake Hefner is shutting down through the end of March.

The city said the closure is to allow crews to repair cracks and repave parts of the road.

It's not just closed to cars, but scooters, bikes and pedestrians.

Only vehicles from City Utility and Public Works will be allowed.

It stretches all the way to the northeast parking lot.

Crews expect these repairs to last until March 31st.

That date is dependent on weather conditions and how quickly the work progresses.