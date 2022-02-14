ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Road Closes On The North Side Of Lake Hefner Due To Construction Work

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WzWM_0eDvPmzQ00

Starting Monday, the road that winds along the north side of Lake Hefner is shutting down through the end of March.

The city said the closure is to allow crews to repair cracks and repave parts of the road.

It's not just closed to cars, but scooters, bikes and pedestrians.

Only vehicles from City Utility and Public Works will be allowed.

It stretches all the way to the northeast parking lot.

Crews expect these repairs to last until March 31st.

That date is dependent on weather conditions and how quickly the work progresses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Car Crashes Into Hotel In West OKC

Authorities responded to a car that crashed into a hotel near I-40 and Council Road in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. It is unknown at this time what caused the accident. This is a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Construction Work#Vehicles#Uban Construction
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy