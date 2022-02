JACKSON – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wane in New Jersey, the Jackson School District will become a mask-optional district beginning March 7. Jackson administrators announced their decision shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy’s Feb. 7 announcement in which he noted the significant decline of statewide COVID-19 metrics and said masks and facial coverings will no longer be mandated for students, staff members or visitors in schools and childcare centers effective March 7.

