The Griddle frozen vegan toaster waffles are being launched by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to enjoy a classic breakfast item with a modernized recipe. The waffles feature a vegan-friendly recipe that is also reported to contain 40% less sugar than the other varieties on the market, while also being made with 100% natural ingredients with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. The waffles are arriving in three flavors including Original, Chocolate Chip and Blueberry, which are priced at £2.50 for a 200-gram pack of six.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO