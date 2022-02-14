ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Destinations Predicted To Be Popular in 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic may have disrupted our travel plans...

AL.com

4 more Caribbean tourist hot spots moved to CDC’s highest travel risk level

The Centers for Disease Control has added 15 places – including five popular tourist spots – to the “very high” risk category due to increases in COVID cases. Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, St. Barts and St. Martin were among the countries elevated to Level 4, the highest risk level. The changes follow a decision last week to add 22 locations, including the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos Islands, to the “very high” risk category.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Perks I’ve Enjoyed Staying At All-Inclusive Resorts

Staying at an all-inclusive resort can be the perfect solution for a spur-of-the-moment getaway. They offer guests a hassle-free vacation option where you can sit back, soak up the gorgeous atmosphere, and shake off those work-a-day worries. The best perks from an all-inclusive resort are the ones you actually use. Perks are different for every traveler, and immensely enjoyable when they take your getaway stay from great to amazing.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Top 10 US and International Travel Destinations for Valentine's Day

Many people will look to travel to find romance this upcoming Valentine's Day. So where are they headed? Allianz Partners recently reviewed travel plans for roundtrip flights for two passengers departing from U.S. destinations February 3-7 and returning February 10-15, 2022. While the majority of Americans (81 percent) will travel domestically this holiday, travelers have targeted a variety of places. Here's a look at the 10 most popular U.S. and international destinations for Valentine's Day travel in 2022.
TRAVEL
MindBodyGreen

Add These Under-the-Radar Destinations In The State Of Washington To Your 2022 Travel List

In the State of Washington, Seattle tends to get all the love—completely understandable, but for every trip to the Emerald City, there's another road less traveled. This beautiful Pacific Northwest state is home to so many more under-the-radar towns that are worth exploring and experiencing. Whether you'd prefer spending a weekend shopping for antiques in waterfront Poulsbo, getting outdoorsy on Whidbey Island, or enjoying the pioneer charm of Republic, there's a getaway-worthy destination for everyone.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

The world’s ‘most romantic’ hotel is in Utah, a travel company says — and it’s expensive

Searching for a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day won’t take Utahns far from home — but it will take a big bite out of their bank account. Amangiri, a luxury hotel at Canyon Point, Utah — in Kane County, near the Arizona border — topped 2022′s list of “most romantic hotels” in the world, according to the company Big 7 Travel.
UTAH STATE
cruisefever.net

Cabin Upgrades on Cruises and the Best Ways to Get Them

If you want to get a free cabin upgrade on your next cruise you might be disappointed. Although, there are times when a cruise line will offer to upgrade your room for free, this is usually not the case unless they have done something to mess up your vacation. But...
LIFESTYLE
Henry County Daily Herald

5 drivable destinations in the United States

(Family Features) During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, road trip travel saw a surge, followed by the return of air travel when cases started declining. Now, with COVID-19 continuing to affect daily life, travelers are returning attention to drivable destinations as a way to avoid unpredictable delays and ensure their vacation plans continue without disruption.
TRAVEL
NWI.com

Travel: Five not-too-far romantic overnight destinations

Romance is in the air this month, and for couples looking for a little overnight getaway far from the monotony of home, the stress of the job and the responsibility of taking care of kids — but not too far away — you can find a few cozy places in and around the region to recharge and reconnect.
TRAVEL
Fox News

These are the 10 best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean

For a relaxing vacation, there's not much that can top an all-inclusive resort. Just check-in, unpack your bags and put your wallet in the safe for the duration of your stay. But if an all-inclusive resort vacation is the ultimate in relaxation, actually choosing the right one is anything but. Questions on service, the food, the rooms and the resort amenities are all questions most travelers are considering when picking an all-inclusive as the vacation is designed, so you do everything on the property.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

Here are the COVID travel rules for international trips

Should I stay or should I go now? That’s the conundrum for people longing to travel internationally. Plans to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the next six months is a priority for more than 4 in 5 people, according to Expedia. Roughly half of millennials (49%) and Gen Z (47%) are likely to travel internationally or already have an international trip booked.
TRAVEL
orangecoast.com

Distinctive Destinations: Celebrity Cruises Speak to OC Travelers

Suitcases are packed and passports at the ready. Cruise lovers everywhere have been in a state of preparation for when it’s safest to hit the open seas. What’s been on their minds: Isn’t it time to explore the world again? Celebrity Cruises has a full slate of 2022-2023 itineraries set to go. Among them, destinations just right for three Orange Coast travelers with very different agendas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
azbigmedia.com

Mesa evolves into one of the nation’s most accessible travel destinations

Visit Mesa continues to help the City of Mesa transform into one of the nation’s most accessible travel destinations — and one of the most friendly. Notably, Mesa received designation as America’s First Ever Autism Certified City and the first U.S. destination to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.
MESA, AZ
news4sanantonio.com

Travel blog 'Remembers the Alamo', ranks it a Top 10 destination

SAN ANTONIO - Hey San Antonio, did you know that The Alamo was rated number 10 in the 25 most beautiful U.S. landmarks according to a travel blog called Park Sleep Fly?. The Historic building has been ranked with 1,703 reviews. The Alamo has more than 2.5 million visitors each...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

