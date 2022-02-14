Travel Destinations Predicted To Be Popular in 2022

The Centers for Disease Control has added 15 places – including five popular tourist spots – to the “very high” risk category due to increases in COVID cases. Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, St. Barts and St. Martin were among the countries elevated to Level 4, the highest risk level. The changes follow a decision last week to add 22 locations, including the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos Islands, to the “very high” risk category.
