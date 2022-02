Judge Shane Gabbard reported that he has been in discussions with the Driver’s license division in Frankfort about setting up a popup location in Jackson County in order to give our citizens a chance to renew license or get a real ID without having to travel to a regional office. According to Judge Gabbard, last week some of staff from the driver’s license division came by and did a connection test and all was great. Therefore, if you need to renew your driver’s license or get a real ID you can do so at the Old Courthouse upstairs courtroom on Tuesday February 15 from 9:30 until noon and from 1-3 pm.

MCKEE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO