Theresa M. Szczurek: How to cope with uncertainty

Q: This past month has had a negative effect on my mental health, and I’m not sure how to fix it. How do I stop feeling sad all the time?. A: One thing that you should always remember is that it’s okay to feel sad. Letting yourself feel your emotions is actually really healthy. However, I understand how difficult life can get, and how stressed out things can seem. Trust me, I’ve been there. Everyone goes through rough patches in their lives, and the best thing to do is try and keep a positive mindset. It’s easier said than done, I know. But, it's easier said than done, but if you let yourself get swallowed up by the negative little voice in your head, then the process of healing will slow down. There are times when you’re not going to want to get out of bed, but there are so many ways to help yourself get up — try hanging out with people that bring light into your life. It’s also a good idea to have things to look forward to, so make some plans. Having motivation during these low parts of your life can feel impossible. You may believe that things will never get better. Things can always get better, I can promise you that — low points aren't endless valleys, they are merely gaps between stable peaks. With time and positivity, everything will get better. Focus on the small things: getting up in the morning, doing some homework, hanging with a good friend, etc. You will be okay, everything will work out.

