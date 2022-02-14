ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Theresa M. Szczurek: How to cope with uncertainty

By Theresa M. Szczurek
The winds of change and uncertainty are blowing, constantly. Consider the monstrous wildfires that suddenly struck and destroyed neighborhoods in our community. Luckily my family and I are safe, yet it makes me realize how quickly things can change. You can help! Community support is needed by many people...

