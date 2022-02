Medicare will soon pay for at home Covid-19 tests purchased at participating pharmacies and retailers. Last month, the Biden Administration began requiring health insurers to cover the cost of home tests for most Americans with private insurance but Medicare was not initially included which sparked an outcry from seniors. 36 million senior citizens and Americans with disabilities in the traditional Medicare program have not been reimbursed. Roughly 28 million Medicare advantage enrollees who receive Medicare coverage through a private insurer, have had to check with their carriers if they would pick up the tab, which many have said they will not. Another issue is with over-the-counter tests that have not been covered by traditional Medicare before. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services anticipates the option for their reimbursements will begin in early spring.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO