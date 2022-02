Most government workers don’t choose to join unions — and with good reasons. Back in the days of the Industrial Revolution robber barons, the rise of labor unions played an invaluable role in protecting workers from exploitation and unsafe working conditions. But those days are long gone, and in the U.S. today, it’s the unions themselves that act like robber barons, forcing many workers to join their ranks and grabbing hard-earned money along the way.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO