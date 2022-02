Germany plug-ins accounted about a quarter of sales last year: ED&F Man. Despite the semiconductor chip shortage holding back new car sales, electric vehicles were prioritized last year, stimulating demand growth for nickel, UBS analysts said in a research note. EV sales in core markets, such as China, Europe and US saw a rise of around 130% on the year to over 3 million units in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO