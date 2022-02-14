ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Report February 14th

By Christopher Morais
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Report! The waiver wire is key to winning. It helps you improve on the team you drafted, and to help patch holes when players go down due to injury. It’s something most managers will monitor daily. Let’s take a look at who we should...

NESN

Here’s When Jack Eichel Will Play First NHL Game In Nearly A Year

After nearly a full year away, Jack Eichel is slated to play in an NHL game. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon on Monday announced Eichel will play Wednesday when Vegas hosts the Colorado Avalanche. Eichel, whose tenure with the Buffalo Sabres came to a messy close as he was...
NHL
uticaphoenix.net

Waiver watch: Tyler Toffoli fantasy hockey trade reaction and more

Every week, we’ll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered assets to help your squad, whether you favor dynasty or the redraft format, and we’ll also toss in some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we will look at some former go-to fantasy assets who may be overvalued – in the short- or long-term – for one reason or another.
NHL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 18: Who's hot and who's not, and a waiver wire target for Tuesday

Monday's nine-game NBA slate was an interesting one, as standout fantasy performances came from unexpected places all around. Bruce Brown, Terance Mann, and Evan Fournier finished among the cream of the crop. While that trio strived, three other players seem more likely to carry Monday's momentum into the rest of their Week 18 games. We'll go over Monday's studs and duds alongside some season-long waiver wire advice in today's recap.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Weekly: Kakko, Kravtsov, Fox & More

Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The Rangers have been on nearly a two-week break since their last game on Feb. 1. The Blueshirts will return from the All-Star break to play the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Chris Kreider helped the Metropolitan Division win the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 by contributing a goal and an assist in two games against the Pacific and Central Divisions.
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Twitter Space – February 14th, 2022

It’s a loophole that’s out there, and eventually the league will fix it. Brady and Belichick likely stole a few rings due to shady action. The Houston Astro garbage can bangers went far. Bob Baffert has a few tainted trophies. Maris and Ruth are still the home run champs as Bonds, Sosa and McGuire are a joke. Elections are stolen, and former first ‘ladies’ belong in prison for spying on sitting presidents….so get over it. Stone on LTIR doesn’t qualify as cheating as he is playing at about 30% of normal. All Star game means nothing as it’s a non-contact BS show. Just take a few minutes to watch the Top Ten Jack Eichel plays and enjoy the ride. He’s going to eventually captain the ship. Also, don’t fret over winning the cup as it’s highly unlikely, but great if they do. The western teams with improving offenses, defenses and goaltending will be a huge roadblock.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Fantasy basketball waiver wire finds: Jalen Suggs makes Magic in Orlando

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we’ll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters. A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your...
NBA
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
NHL

Toffoli should fit right in with Flames, Sutter after trade

Forward, coach won Cup together with Kings; brings 200-foot game to Calgary. Tyler Toffoli spoke briefly with Darryl Sutter after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The forward didn't need to speak to the coach for long. Toffoli began his NHL career playing for...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

Mark Pysyk remembers little about his first NHL game, a mid-March loss in Washington in 2013. Pysyk, less than three years removed from being drafted during the first round by the Sabres, tallied one shot and skated just short of 15 minutes. "It was all a blur, lot of nerves,"...
Denver Post

Dallas Stars @ Colorado Avalanche Betting Preview & Predictions

In the midst of a home-and-home series against the Stars, the Avalanche, the best team in the NHL right now, is looking for ways to get even better at the trade deadline. Perish the thought for the rest of the Western Conference, who continue to fall further behind the streaking Avs, who went into the two-game set against the Stars having recorded points in 18 straight games.
NHL
NHL

Boldy gets first hat trick, Wild hold off Red Wings

Matthew Boldy collected his 1st NHL hat trick and grabbed an assist, Kirill Kaprizov recorded 3 points, helping the Wild earn a 7-4 win. The 20-year-old rookie, who also had an assist, has scored 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season. "It's crazy, for sure," Boldy...
NHL
numberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 2/15/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
NHL

'It was relief' | Olofsson's goal propels Sabres to win over Isles

Victor Olofsson caught a glance from Peyton Krebs and knew a pass would soon follow. Krebs tracked the puck into the opposite corner. Olofsson cocked his stick and positioned himself near the right faceoff dot, the location from which he had scored so often throughout his career. The sight of...
NHL
Yardbarker

Grading the Canadiens-Flames Tyler Toffoli trade

On Monday, the Calgary Flames made the first big splash of the trade deadline season, getting out ahead of the pack to acquire Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. Former Vancouver Canucks assistant GM Chris Gear grades both teams on the trade:. Calgary Flames analysis:. In Toffoli, Calgary acquired a...
NHL
fantasypros.com

NHL DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (2/15)

The National Hockey League has nine games scheduled for Tuesday’s slate, creating ample opportunity to construct winning DFS lineups. Saturday’s recommendations fared well, as five of the eight prospects wound up with at least one point or a goaltender win. Specifically, Brayden Schenn (C – STL) and Andrew Mangiapane (LW – CGY) wound up combining for a goal and two assists, while both were available to roster at under a $7,000 salary. While it’s important to always seek out a blue-chip player who can return value despite the high salary, many lineups are determined by mid-tier players and their associated value on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Sabres win first back-to-back games since December over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres hadn't won back-to-back games since mid-December before they beat the New York Islanders, 6-3 on Tuesday night. Victor Olofsson scored his first goal in 31 games, with the game-winner for the Sabres and an empty netter. The game was closer than the final...
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Matt Dumba will miss tonight's game with a lower-body injury. Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has registered 13 points...
NHL

