Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Report February 14th

It’s a loophole that’s out there, and eventually the league will fix it. Brady and Belichick likely stole a few rings due to shady action. The Houston Astro garbage can bangers went far. Bob Baffert has a few tainted trophies. Maris and Ruth are still the home run champs as Bonds, Sosa and McGuire are a joke. Elections are stolen, and former first ‘ladies’ belong in prison for spying on sitting presidents….so get over it. Stone on LTIR doesn’t qualify as cheating as he is playing at about 30% of normal. All Star game means nothing as it’s a non-contact BS show. Just take a few minutes to watch the Top Ten Jack Eichel plays and enjoy the ride. He’s going to eventually captain the ship. Also, don’t fret over winning the cup as it’s highly unlikely, but great if they do. The western teams with improving offenses, defenses and goaltending will be a huge roadblock.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO