ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Froth review – squatters, divers and poachers in Russia’s military graveyard

By Phuong Le
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgFXb_0eDvFfAZ00
Like a setting for a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film … the Kola peninsula in Froth. Photograph: Publicity image

On the northern coast of the Russian Kola peninsula , bordering the infamously tempestuous Barents Sea, lie half-abandoned military bases, their mossy structures turning ghostly against the silver-grey winter sky. Looking more like a setting for a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, the area hardly resembles an ideal place to put down roots. Nevertheless, Ilya Povolotsky’s otherworldly documentary shows a small, idiosyncratic community striving to lead meaningful lives in this inhospitable environment.

While these unusual souls hail from different backgrounds, they all appear to be living outside the contemporary course of history. Former marine Bardak spends his autumnal years squatting in a rundown building even though his peers opted to move to the cities. Middle-aged Alexander operates a quasi-water bus service, a métier he hopes his teenage daughter Masha will inherit. Still, the young girl is more grounded on land: one particularly spirited sequence finds Masha sprinting with her friend around a shopping mall, where attractive window displays trump the solemn austerity of her father’s cabin.

In contrast to those who are preoccupied with the past – including a ragtag team of amateur divers with a passion for recovering second world war boat wreckage – Dima is an adrenalin-seeking poacher working on the fringes of the law. Povolotsky planned to stage and shoot a sea chase, only for Dima to be pursued by real coast guards; this is where the line between documentary and fiction gets blurred, for dramatic effect. The threading together of the different stories is overly opaque at times, but Evgeny Rodin’s atmospheric cinematography is a marvel, imbuing a Tarkovsky-esque ethereality to a land that has fallen out of step with the modern world.

• Froth is available on 18 February on True Stories.

Comments / 2

Related
Popular Mechanics

4 Untested Weapons Deploying to Europe During Ukraine Crisis

In its attempt to buttress NATO allies and Ukraine in anticipation of a potential Russian invasion, the Biden Administration announced last week the deployment of 1,700 troops of the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland, and the deployment of a squadron of the Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment to Romania. The units, as well as those from the 4th Infantry Division (Mechanized) at Fort Carson, Colorado, still on standby, are full of new weapons and technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squatters#Military Base#Poachers#Froth#Russian#True Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

152K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy