Job Ready Indy will soon be available for all residents. EmployIndy President and CEO Angela Carr Klitzsch said the job skills curriculum is expanding. “As of February 15, we will be migrating this curriculum to an online platform so that individuals even outside Marion County and individuals who are older than 16 to 24 years old can take advantage of this program as well,” Carr Klitzsch said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO