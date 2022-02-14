ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Barclays Sees Sharp Upside In This Luxury Fashion Company - Read Why

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised the price target on Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) to $51 from...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

KeyBanc Upgrades Watsco To Overweight, Sees Notable Upside

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a price target of $320, implying an upside of 23%. The analyst believes pessimism around the residential HVAC cycle has gotten too negative near-term, while he has gotten "increasingly comfortable" that a significant portion of Watsco's recent gross margin improvement is sustainable long-term.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benchmark Turns Bullish On Trex, Sees Sharp Upside

Benchmark analyst Reuben Garner upgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $108, implying an upside of 23.3%. The analyst notes shares have declined about 40% over the last two months as rising rates hit both companies with high multiples and those "linked" to housing. Still, he doesn't believe rising rates fundamentally have a material impact on Trex and sees no change in his earnings outlook over the last two months.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Luxury Fashion#Price Action#Tapestry Inc Lrb Nyse#Tpr Rrb
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bernstein Sees Sharp Upside In DiDi - Read Why

Bernstein analyst Cherry Leung initiated coverage of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) with an Outperform rating and $6.20 price target, implying an upside of 55.4%. Leung said that the company's "regulatory storm is largely over," and it is also working to increase license compliance. The analyst believes having the Chinese...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment

It’s becoming relatively more common to encounter businesses accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for payments. Now memecoins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are being welcomed by businesses. What happened? Far from being low-risk companies or smaller businesses, some of the world’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 89 companies hit new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was GBS (NASDAQ:GBS). Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the biggest loser, trading down 42.67% to reach...
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Sees Sharp Upside In Carpenter Technology

JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick upgraded Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $53 (an upside of 59.5%) from $52. Glick mentions that with growing signs of an inflection point in the company's key end market, aerospace, the stock's underperformance since the beginning of 2020 is likely to change in the coming months.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

3 Companies With Safe Yield And Significant Upside

As interest rates rise, the market seems to be in more and more turmoil with volatility across multiple sectors. Companies move up and down, and little seems safe. The market, despite some recent positive movements, remains in turmoil. Some might say that rate increases are already priced in. To that I say, we haven't even had even one rate increase at this point - and many analysts are forecasting no less than seven individual rate increases.
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Sees Downside In This Food Products Giant - Read Why

JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman downgraded Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $57, down from $64, implying a 10.38% downside. The analyst thinks the company's 2022 guidance for about $4.12 to $4.17 in earnings per share, including currency, is aggressive, and he models for $3.90.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Read Why Barclays Sees Downside In Bilibili

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with an Equal Weight rating and $32 price target. The price target implies a downside of 6.76%. The analyst considers competition the most significant risk to the Bilibili story. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 8.01. China Recycling Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.08, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.16. Enel Americas saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q2 to 0.12 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.23%, which has decreased by 3.03% from last quarter's yield of 4.26%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Downgrades This Auto Giant - Read Why

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The analyst noted that the lower-than-expected 2022 guidance triggered the reduced price target. He expects GM to remain one holistic company for...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Frontier Communications pops as J.P. Morgan starts at overweight, sees 35% upside

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares jumped in early trading on Monday after J.P. Morgan started coverage on the telecom, suggesting its shares have 35% upside. Analyst Philip Cusick started coverage with an overweight rating and a $40 price target, noting that since the company emerged from bankruptcy in April 2021, it has worked to become a fiber-centric services provider.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read Why Barclays Analyst Is 'Negatively Biased' On Kodiak Sciences

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required.
MARKETS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Southern Company, Sees Little Upside From Solar

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) There are concerns around how much of Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that Southern Co SO can win versus unrelated third parties, according to BofA Securities.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Capri Plans Price Increases at Michael Kors, Versace as Luxury Fashion Booms

(Reuters) -Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings on Wednesday reported a 24% jump in holiday-quarter sales and raised its full-year outlook, saying it would further increase prices across its brands to take advantage of soaring demand for high fashion. Shares of the company, which also owns Versace and Jimmy Choo, jumped...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy