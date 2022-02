(Chicago) UNI was no match for Loyola Chicago on Sunday as the Panthers fell short to the Ramblers by a score of 85-58.

AJ Green scored 20 points and Trae Berhow finished with 10. Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe each added 8 off the bench.

UNI slips to 14-10 overall and 10-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference. On Tuesday they play at Illinois State.