When people think of a beautiful, fall bicycle ride through rolling hills and spectacular color, they might not envision themselves in the Mississippi River Delta. I know this was my thinking before I had the opportunity to spend a few days on delta gravel. The idea of gravel grinding from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarksdale, Mississippi made me think of long, straight, flat rides past fields of cotton and soybeans, where the biggest obstacle would be a strong headwind and a sunburn. I was wrong.

CLARKSDALE, MS ・ 27 DAYS AGO