The shortstop position may not be as deep as you think, at least with regard to 15-team formats at the NFBC. After the top 30 or so guys off the board, you’re looking at a bunch of decent batting average options with low power and questionable counting stats. We’ll explore more as the week rolls on, but in general I’m trying to snag a shortstop early on in my drafts, likely before Round 3 is over. After that, there are plenty of options in the middle.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO