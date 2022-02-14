ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Man Faces Sexual Misconduct Charge

By Randy Kirby
 1 day ago
On Wednesday morning, Sedalia Police arrested two subjects in the 1200 block of West 11th Street after an investigation that was reported to the department...

