Sedalia Man Faces Sexual Misconduct Charge

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Hunter E. Snyder of Sedalia, was on Route F, just north of Fordney Road (east of Lincoln) at 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle began to skid and ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the road before it began to overturn.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO