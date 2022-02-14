Why do people get diarrhea?

Odds are you've had a runny nose at some point in your life. That means you know how annoying it can be, forcing you to have a tissue within close reach at all times. Because they're a nuisance to deal with, once one develops, you probably want to know why you have a runny nose in the first place, how you can get rid of it, and what you can do to prevent it from happening in the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about a runny nose, including when you should go to the doctor.

