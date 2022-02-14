ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why do people get diarrhea?

By Hannibal Person
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A.,...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

SELF

11 Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

If you find yourself doubled over with diarrhea and cramps, your first move might be to check the expiration date on that milk you poured in your cereal. But if your digestive woes persist, or you also see blood in the toilet, it’s possible you could be experiencing something like ulcerative colitis symptoms instead of food poisoning. Ulcerative colitis (U.C.) is an autoimmune disease in which your body’s immune system mistakenly attacks cells in the colon or large intestine. Cue the stomach trouble. Let’s jump into the details of what to look for and what you can do.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Understanding the Different Types of IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can really take the joy out of your favorite meal—but the symptoms you suffer through depend on which of the four types of IBS you’re dealing with. From uncomfortable bloating to painful constipation to urgent diarrhea, each person’s IBS experience differs slightly, Mark Pimentel, M.D., an associate professor of medicine and of gastroenterology at Cedars-Sinai, tells SELF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
IFLScience

Medical Mystery After Antibiotics Make Man "Hear God"

A man ended up "hearing God" in a rare reaction to his antibiotic medication, his doctors have reported in the journal BMC Psychiatry. The 50-year-old man attended a hospital appointment with a consultant for pneumonia where he was prescribed amoxicillin-clavulanic acid – a combination antibiotic commonly used to treat bacterial infections – and discharged. When the respiratory symptoms did not disappear, however, he was brought back in to hospital and started on another antibiotic – clarithromycin.
RELIGION
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The #1 Worst Drink For Your Chronic Inflammation

Many people experience chronic inflammation, but it’s different from the inflammation that you experience in short periods to protect your body from infection. Chronic inflammation is harder to see, but it still wreaks havoc on your body and, when untreated, can lead to a number of dangerous side effects including gut dysfunction, skin issues, and autoimmune disease. “Inflammation is a natural process in the body to help protect us against foreign invaders and pathogens as well as injuries. White blood cells come to the rescue to protect the injury site, we develop redness, swelling and heat.” Says Pamela Barton R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Nutrition. “This is called acute inflammation. Inflammation becomes a problem when it becomes chronic, due to too much “alarm” in the body at all times.”
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

5 Factors That Can Affect Ulcerative Colitis Flares

When patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) experience a flare-up, they can endure severe pain, discomfort, and fatigue. At their worst, the symptoms of a UC flare can require immediate medical attention. As UC is a chronic condition, patients need education on how to mitigate symptoms and keep inflammation down. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Why Do Some People Escape Infection That Sickens Others?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. It is a great mystery of infectious disease: Why are some people seemingly unaffected by illness that harms others? During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen this play out time and time again when whole families get sick except for one or two fortunate family members. And at so-called superspreader events that infect many, a lucky few typically walk away with their health intact. Did the virus never enter their bodies? Or do some people have natural resistance to pathogens they've never been exposed to before encoded in their genes?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

Runny Nose Causes, Treatments, and Prevention

Odds are you've had a runny nose at some point in your life. That means you know how annoying it can be, forcing you to have a tissue within close reach at all times. Because they're a nuisance to deal with, once one develops, you probably want to know why you have a runny nose in the first place, how you can get rid of it, and what you can do to prevent it from happening in the future. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about a runny nose, including when you should go to the doctor.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

What I’ve Learned From Having Ulcerative Colitis

There was a time when I didn’t think I would come to terms with accepting ulcerative colitis or living with a chronic illness. I was too consumed in thinking about the “what ifs” of the future and how much this disease has taken from me. I was angry, scared, and felt uncertain about it all. All the things that I’d dreamed about felt far from my grasp. It was all just too overwhelming. They definitely don’t hand out Chronic Illness for Dummies when you get your colonoscopy and biopsy report!
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fstoppers

Simple Thumb Tests Can Reveal If You’re At Risk Of Deadly Heart Problem

A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of Harboring An Aortic Aneurysm. Aortic aneurysms are a major killer globally. The aorta is an enormous blood vessel that carries blood away from your heart, and when it develops an abnormal bulge this is known as an aortic aneurysm (Einstein had one wrapped with literal cellophane).
SCIENCE
hunker.com

Why Do People Wash Chicken?

Have you ever seen someone wash chicken? Have you done it yourself? According to a 2013 study conducted by Drexel University researcher Jennifer Quinlan, about 90% of people say that they wash their chicken before cooking it. They do so to wash the slime and bacteria off chicken fresh from the package, or because many recipes still advise people to do so.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS

