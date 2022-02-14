Ricelicious in Amherst holds ribbon cutting
AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Monday in Amherst.
Ricelicious will officially open on Boltwood Walk at 11 a.m. The restaurant will serve Asian-fusion rice bowls in Amherst Center. They will be open going forward from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week.Valentine’s Day spending habits
Local and state officials are scheduled to celebrate the opening. Join the event live on Facebook .
