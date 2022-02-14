ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Ricelicious in Amherst holds ribbon cutting

By Ashley Shook
 1 day ago

AMHERST, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Monday in Amherst.

Ricelicious will officially open on Boltwood Walk at 11 a.m. The restaurant will serve Asian-fusion rice bowls in Amherst Center. They will be open going forward from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Local and state officials are scheduled to celebrate the opening.

Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. "As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up," Governor Hochul said. "Please continue using the tools at our disposal that have kept […]
Aligning forces could give early college big boost

On the same day that a coalition launched behind the goal of boosting enrollment in early college programs from 4,500 to 45,000 in five years, the chair of the state's K-12 education board also touted outcomes of early college.
