HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Texas A&M softball team headed on the road Wednesday evening, looking to extend its perfect start to the season after going 5-0 in the Aggie Classic this past weekend. The Maroon and White jumped out to an 11-0 lead after two innings and came away with the win at Sam Houston, 13-6. Freshman shortstop Koko Wooley went 3-for-6 on the game, finishing with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored from the leadoff spot. Preseason All-American catcher Haley Lee upped her on-base streak to 22 games, which goes back to last season. Freshman Katie Dack had the second home run of her young career as the leftfielder hit a three-run shot in the opening frame.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO