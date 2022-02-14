Coinbase Global back up after throttling traffic due to Super Bowl ad

Takeover speculation has led to a surge in the price of Peloton. Shares of interactive fitness platform Peloton (PTON) soared in February on speculation that the firm could be acquired by other companies that seek to get a foothold in the fitness equipment market. Multiple companies were named as potential suitors, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), or NIKE (NKE). As is often the case with takeover rumors, they don’t materialize. Peloton is unlikely to be acquired and investors may want to sell shares in the company as long as the price is high!

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO