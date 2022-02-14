ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Global back up after throttling traffic due to Super Bowl ad

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) restored its operations after throttling traffic "for a few minutes" following its Super Bowl commercial, which sparked a surge of activity, the company...

seekingalpha.com

IBM responds to age discrimination lawsuit, Americans want more tech industry oversight and Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad garners huge Twitter response

Today is a big day for couples, greeting card companies and romantic Italian restaurants around the world. But if you’re single and feeling blue this Valentine’s Day, Wingstop wants you to know that it’s okay to go…boneless. The fast-casual chicken joint’s cheeky V-Day campaign encourages customers...
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
securitymagazine.com

Coinbase Super Bowl ad and security risks of QR codes

With a typical audience of about 100 million U.S. viewers, the Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year for TV commercials. This year, advertisers spent $6.5 million for each 30-second airtime slot. The best ads this year include Coinbase, a large cryptocurrency exchange, that debuted a new and striking commercial during the Super Bowl LVI.
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton: Sell The Acquisition Rumors

Takeover speculation has led to a surge in the price of Peloton. Shares of interactive fitness platform Peloton (PTON) soared in February on speculation that the firm could be acquired by other companies that seek to get a foothold in the fitness equipment market. Multiple companies were named as potential suitors, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), or NIKE (NKE). As is often the case with takeover rumors, they don’t materialize. Peloton is unlikely to be acquired and investors may want to sell shares in the company as long as the price is high!
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $59,028,094 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c35626f430145746c73fed9dc3a600e61db974b. $59 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x69c488bcda156379b6661f08a35db627e5d467dd. Why it...
SFGate

Here's what happened if you scanned the QR code in Coinbase's strange Super Bowl commercial

Every Super Bowl is defined by its commercials, and this year, one of the clips that had everyone talking was predictably related to cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase’s 60-second spot was simple. A color-changing QR code bounced around the black screen like a DVD screensaver (you know, the ones you’d watch for 15 minutes while you waited for the logo to hit one of the corners of the screen because it was so oddly satisfying?)
