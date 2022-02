Beta testing is a way for app developers to test new features and changes with a select group of users. It helps them get valuable feedback and fix any major issues before making them available for everyone. As for testers, it is an opportunity for them to be one of the first to receive any new changes planned for the app. They also get to contribute to the way the app gets shaped up in the future. So if you have been wondering how you can become a beta tester for your favorite app, this is the tutorial for you.

