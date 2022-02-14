ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joao Cancelo Opens Up on “Horrific” Break-in on Family Home That Left Family “Terrorised”

Just two months ago, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo was the victim of a horrifying burglary and assault in his home.

Just days before the Blues were set to travel to London to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on New Year's Day, the Portuguese international posted a heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

He said, "Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens."

"They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state. I don't know how there are people with such meanness."

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok. And I after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

Since then, Joao Cancelo has signed a fresh five-year deal with Manchester City, further establishing himself as one of the most important members of Pep Guardiola's squad.

Discussing the incident in his pre-match press conference before a Champions League last-16 clash with Sporting CP, Cancelo has admitted his positive mentality has pushed him through a difficult period for himself and his family.

"That's life, it happens. It was horrific, it terrorised my whole family. I know how to deal with it but my family didn't deserve to go through that," the full-back said.

"There have been lots of obstacles in my life and I have to get over them, I'm a stronger player mentally and that's how I want to go on. I could drop my head, but I always like to think positively and that is how I can live my life in the best way possible.

