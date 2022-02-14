ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four Go on Trial Over Militant Murder of French Priest

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Four men went on trial on Monday over the murder of an elderly priest who was knifed to death at his altar in a militant attack that rocked France. Father Jacques Hamel was leading morning mass in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in July 2016 when two attackers...

