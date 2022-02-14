Ja'Marr Chase sends out one-word reaction to Super Bowl loss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase summarized his feelings, and the feelings of Bengals nation, in a one-word Tweet on Sunday. The rookie first-rounder wrote, “damn,” in a post that garnered more than 220,000 likes after the end of Super Bowl 56.

Ja’Marr Chase had five catches for 89 yards for Cincinnati in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow targeted him eight times but the team’s comeback effort with a little over a minute remaining came up short.

The Bengals were trying to secure the team’s first-ever Super Bowl championship. The Rams took the win 23-20 after Joe Burrow took seven sacks, including one on the last play from Aaron Donald.

Despite a disappointing end to the year, Ja’Marr Chase had a stellar rookie season. The former LSU Tiger national champion now holds the NFL’s rookie receiving record in the postseason. On top of that, he also has the NFL’s rookie single-game receiving record and the offensive rookie of the year award. He also became the first rookie in NFL history to have 100-plus receiving yard performances in consecutive postseason games.

Ja’Marr Chase finished the regular season with 1,455 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns, both of which led all rookies. He posted just one postseason touchdown, which helped send the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the AFC title game.

Chase, Burrow react to Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow managed to get out a few more words than Chase after the loss. He tweeted, “Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys.” The former Heisman winner went 22-for-33 for 263 yards and a score on Sunday.

The Bengals went through a scary moment in the Super Bowl versus the Rams. Joe Burrow went down with a knee injury after the pocket collapsed on him but returned in the next drive. The Rams also had Matthew Stafford limp off the field prior to Burrow’s injury but he powered through it to take the win.