Microsoft is finally rolling out many more features for Windows 11, its latest operating system. One highly anticipated feature is Android apps for PC, and it appears that Microsoft is finally rolling it out to the public. US residents can start accessing the Amazon Appstore within the Microsoft Store, where they can download their favorite Android apps on their laptops or PC. However, there are a few hardware requirements you’ll need to achieve before you can access Android apps with Windows 11. For one thing, your device needs to have 8 GB RAM at the very least, along with a supported processor and an SSD.

