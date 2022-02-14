ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

A billionaire CEO is on track to go further into space than any human in 50 years

By CNN
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Isaacman — the billionaire CEO of payments processing company Shift 4 — is buying three more flights with SpaceX, the first of which is scheduled for this year and could put Isaacman and SpaceX on track to travel deeper into space than any human has traveled in a half...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Space Junk That Will Hit Moon Is Likely From China, Not SpaceX

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A piece of space junk that is on track to crash into the Moon next month is likely a booster from a Chinese lunar mission, and not the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as originally reported by VICE and other publications. The spacecraft is on track to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, which will make it the first artificial object to unintentionally hit the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Billionaire who flew to orbit with SpaceX buys three new missions to space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who flew to Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule last year, plans to fly with SpaceX again. Today, Isaacman announced that he’s purchased three additional upcoming flights with SpaceX, a series of missions called “Polaris” that would take him deeper into space on the company’s spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
GeekyGadgets

SpaceX starships will launch in 2023 with moon fly-by

If you are interested in learning more about the SpaceX starship being created by Elon musk and his team. You will be pleased to know the company has made more details available for the first time in quite some time. Explaining more about the design of the SpaceX starship being created to ship humans to Mars and beyond.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Debris#Space Station#Other Space#Space Technology#Cnn#Shift 4#Polaris#Nbc#The Washington Post#Dragon
The Independent

SpaceX announces three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since walking on the Moon

SpaceX is launching three new missions to go further into space than humans have gone since they walked on the Moon.Its Starship craft will take entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who sponsored the company’s Inspiration4 mission last September, on another mission called Polaris.Joining Mr Isaacman will be veteran Air Force fighter pilot Scott Poteet, SpaceX operations engineer Sarah Gillis and engineer Anna Menon who will act as the onboard medical officer. Two of these individuals will make the first commercial spacewalk.“We’re going to go farther into space than humans have gone since we’ve last walked on the moon,” Mr Isaacman told Today.There...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

The rocket debris that’s going to hit the moon isn’t from Elon Musk’s SpaceX—it’s actually from China

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. An astronomer who claimed a piece of one of Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 booster rockets was going to slam into the moon in March has admitted making a mistake—he now says the hunk of space junk belongs to a Chinese rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Jared Isaacman, who led the first all-private astronaut mission to orbit, has commissioned 3 more flights from SpaceX

BOCA CHICA, Tex. — Jared Isaacman, the billionaire entrepreneur who led the first all-private-citizen crew to orbit in September, has commissioned three additional spaceflight missions in what amounts to a privately funded space program with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Like NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs at the dawn...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Lehigh Valley Billionaire to Return to Space

(Palmer Township, PA) -- A Lehigh Valley billionaire who launched his own space flight last year says he wants to go back up. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX-owned rocket that will aim for a higher orbit. He also hopes to take part in a spacewalk. Issacman, the CEO of a payment processing company called Shift4Payments, paid an undisclosed amount for last September's flight. It was the first space tourism flight for Elon Musk's SpaceX and the first all-civilian orbit. On Monday, Isaacman told reporters that he and the company are sharing costs for the upcoming flight, which is set to happen no earlier than November.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy