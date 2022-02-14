A billionaire CEO is on track to go further into space than any human in 50 years

(Palmer Township, PA) -- A Lehigh Valley billionaire who launched his own space flight last year says he wants to go back up. Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX-owned rocket that will aim for a higher orbit. He also hopes to take part in a spacewalk. Issacman, the CEO of a payment processing company called Shift4Payments, paid an undisclosed amount for last September's flight. It was the first space tourism flight for Elon Musk's SpaceX and the first all-civilian orbit. On Monday, Isaacman told reporters that he and the company are sharing costs for the upcoming flight, which is set to happen no earlier than November.
