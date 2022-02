Fifty years since the radical Olympus OM-1 SLR first appeared, the new OM System OM-1 is announced. It looks like another giant leap forward for photography. The growing number of converts to Micro Four Thirds have long awaited a new flagship OM Systems model, and it has finally arrived. The new OM-1 looks as revolutionary as its film namesake was when it was released half a century ago. Built with the needs of the system’s users in mind, and not kowtowing to pressures of their competitors’ marketing departments, this camera appears an uncompromising leap forward from its predecessors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO