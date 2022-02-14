Turkmen leader’s son set to run for presidency – report

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday for helping to prevent a coup in the Central Asian nation last month, which both leaders blamed on international “bandits” and “terrorists”. Putin said Kazakhstan, Moscow’s close ally, was now...
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued to spread, authorities said on Friday. New cases jumped to 203,949, from 197,076 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 722 deaths...
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ruled out on Friday forming his own political party and also said he had no intention of reshuffling his cabinet. Speaking at a news conference, Draghi said he was struck by how many politicians were putting forward his name for various international posts.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Some troops in Russia’s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West. Russia’s Interfax news agency cited the ministry as saying...
PARIS (Reuters) – France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine’s border but if the information is correct, this would be a “positive sign”, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists. “If it is confirmed, this is a good thing,”...
BERLIN (Reuters) – The Russian government has decided to not send a representative to this year’s Munich Security Conference, said Wolfgang Ischinger, who chairs the event that will start Feb 18. The conference, known as “Davos for defence”, brings together the world’s defence and security elite in Germany....
“Come on, let’s win this now,” Leni Robredo, the current vice president of the Philippines, capped off her speech on Tuesday evening as she formally launched her campaign to become the country’s next president in a general election in May. The crowd at the plaza of her hometown Naga City broke into hearty applause—a surprisingly numerous throng in pink face masks sticking their necks out in a yet-unabated coronavirus pandemic.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- The leader of Burkina Faso's junta Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been declared president this week, the West African country's Constitutional Council said in a statement. Damiba is to be officially inaugurated on Feb. 16, military officials confirmed Friday, although his term as president...
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday turned down a request to hold a national referendum on the right to die after proponents of the move collected over a million signatures in support. Italian right-to-die advocates seek to partly abrogate sanctions imposed on those who assist in...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernandez made an unusual court appearance on Tuesday to defend his vice president — and former chief — calling allegations of corruption during her term as head of state “a sort of fantasy.”. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is...
There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
