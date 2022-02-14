Rams fans get rowdy after big Super Bowl win

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

By Gil Leyvas, Cameron Kiszla, Erin Myers
 1 day ago

(KTLA) — Police were monitoring a crowd of Rams fans and other revelers in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

After the big win for Los Angeles, a crowd of several hundred people gathered downtown.

The crowd assembled near the Crypto.com Arena, though they migrated to 11th and Hope streets, then Grand and 12th streets, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Masks were given out at the Super Bowl, but many fans didn’t wear them

Video courtesy of @Alexandheir via Storyful

Rambunctious members of the crowd sprayed graffiti, threw bottles and traffic cones, and climbed atop parked cars, the L.A. Times added.

By about 10:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department had issued “several dispersal orders.”

“We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area … Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately,” the department said on Twitter .

After 11 p.m., the department added that “those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest.”

