Through 2022, investors are expecting to see more people embrace cryptocurrency and neobanks. With multiple interest rate hikes expected this year, there’s increasing demand for alternative banking. Of course, cryptocurrency is a path directly toward the new era of banking, and any banks willing to embrace crypto at this point are ahead of the pack. Nubank (NYSE:NU) is one such bank, offering one of the earliest Bitcoin (BTC-USD)-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The company has managed to capture the admiration of investing monolith Warren Buffett, who was a pre-IPO investor in NU. But now, Nubank stock is seeing gains catalyzed by Buffett again, as he deepens his bet.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO