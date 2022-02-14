ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Edin Dzeko Reveals Truth Behind Manchester City Exit and Plans in the Summer of 2015

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftv2y_0eDu8DiU00

Ever since the Abu Dhabi United Group took ownership of Manchester City in 2008, they have been hugely responsible for the club becoming a European juggernaut over the years.

A clear power shift has been evident in the city itself, with Manchester United enduring a rapid decline since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, while Manchester City have undoubtedly gone from strength to strength.

Speaking during a recently published conversation, Manchester City icon Edin Dzeko realised how the colour with which Manchester was associated changed significantly during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with Micah Richards for the Daily Mail, the now Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko briefly touched on Manchester City’s rapid rise above Manchester United in recent years.

You know how strong Manchester United had been in the years before. Then we won the first FA Cup, the first title, second title, other cups."

The Bosnian forward then touched on the truth behind his departure from the club in 2015, and how it was not necessarily a case of him wanting to move on from his time at Manchester City.

"Before I left in 2015, I had signed a new deal. I had another three years on my contract and wasn't planning to leave”, Edin Dzeko explained.

The Bosnian's assessment of the two sides is an honest perspective on how Manchester City started to win the majority of major honours, while their cross-town rivals continued to fade away over the years.

Beating Manchester United in the 2010/11 FA Cup campaign at the semi-final stage was a warning sign, but it was toppling the once-mighty force to the Premier League title on the penultimate day in the following campaign - during which Dzeko played such a massive role, that cemented the rise of the Blues.

The reign of Manchester City has continued, as they look on course to retain their league title once again, while their rivals’ exit from the FA Cup concluded fifth-successive season without winning any domestic silverware.

The fact that a player as established as Edin Dzeko was always willing to prolong his stay at Manchester City is proof of his faith in the club’s direction - something that arguably cannot be said for Manchester United over the years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Micah Richards
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Brighton boss Potter compares Man Utd star Ronaldo to Maupay

Brighton boss Graham Potter has compared the circumstances of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to his own striker Neal Maupay. The Red Devils are struggling to find their best scoring form under interim coach Ralf Rangnick. One of the players who has struggled is Ronaldo, who has a single non-penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#European#The Daily Mail#Bosnian
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Abu Dhabi
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

John Stones to Start at Right-Back, Kevin De Bruyne Returns to Midfield - Predicted Team: Sporting CP vs Man City (Champions League)

Coming off the back of a dominant 4-0 triumph against Norwich in the Premier League, Manchester City enter this contest with confidence through the roof. While a Champions League last-16 fixture presents a much more daunting challenge, City topped their group above the likes of PSG and RB Leipzig. Adding to that, they remain unbeaten in their previous 14 games, with 13 wins and one draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four. The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
946
Followers
4K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy