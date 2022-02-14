Edin Dzeko Reveals Truth Behind Manchester City Exit and Plans in the Summer of 2015

Ever since the Abu Dhabi United Group took ownership of Manchester City in 2008, they have been hugely responsible for the club becoming a European juggernaut over the years.

A clear power shift has been evident in the city itself, with Manchester United enduring a rapid decline since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, while Manchester City have undoubtedly gone from strength to strength.

Speaking during a recently published conversation, Manchester City icon Edin Dzeko realised how the colour with which Manchester was associated changed significantly during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

In an interview with Micah Richards for the Daily Mail, the now Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko briefly touched on Manchester City’s rapid rise above Manchester United in recent years.

“You know how strong Manchester United had been in the years before. Then we won the first FA Cup, the first title, second title, other cups."

The Bosnian forward then touched on the truth behind his departure from the club in 2015, and how it was not necessarily a case of him wanting to move on from his time at Manchester City.

"Before I left in 2015, I had signed a new deal. I had another three years on my contract and wasn't planning to leave”, Edin Dzeko explained.

The Bosnian's assessment of the two sides is an honest perspective on how Manchester City started to win the majority of major honours, while their cross-town rivals continued to fade away over the years.

Beating Manchester United in the 2010/11 FA Cup campaign at the semi-final stage was a warning sign, but it was toppling the once-mighty force to the Premier League title on the penultimate day in the following campaign - during which Dzeko played such a massive role, that cemented the rise of the Blues.

The reign of Manchester City has continued, as they look on course to retain their league title once again, while their rivals’ exit from the FA Cup concluded fifth-successive season without winning any domestic silverware.

The fact that a player as established as Edin Dzeko was always willing to prolong his stay at Manchester City is proof of his faith in the club’s direction - something that arguably cannot be said for Manchester United over the years.

