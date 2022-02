We think of trees and soil as carbon sinks, but the world’s oceans hold far larger carbon stocks and are more effective at storing carbon permanently. In new research published today, we investigate the long-term rate of permanent carbon removal by seashells of plankton in the ocean near New Zealand. We show that seashells have drawn down about the same amount of carbon as regional emissions of carbon dioxide, and this process was even higher during ancient periods of climate warming. Humans are taking carbon out of the ground by burning fossil fuels deposited millions of years ago and putting...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO