The Post Office IT scandal, which saw the wrongful conviction of hundreds of workers for theft, is the “largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history”, an inquiry has heard. Dozens of Post Office workers will take the stand over the coming weeks to detail how the organisation helped put innocent men and women in jail, tore apart their families, and left them seeking mental health support. In the second day of the Horizon inquiry, Damian Owen, a brand manager from Anglesey spoke about how he was wrongfully accused - and then convicted - of stealing thousands of pounds from...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO