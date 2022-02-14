ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsunoda: F2 experience will help me with F1's new tyres

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of grand prix racing's rules overhaul, which includes a shift to ground effect cars, Pirelli is also moving to different sized tyres. It has ditched the previous 13-inch rubber for 18-inches, which is believes is much closer to what is relevant to road going cars. F2 made...

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy has been a familiar name in the junior single-seater ranks in recent years, but few would have picked him as one to watch amid the young prodigies and Formula 1 junior team stars. All that changed in 2021. The merger of Formula Regional and the Formula Renault Eurocup produced the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, and a grid flooded with talent, highlighted by a handful of youngsters already backed by F1’s biggest names.
F1 faces crunch credibility test as FIA presents Abu Dhabi GP report

After a detailed investigation in to the handling of the safety car restart at last year’s season finale, an F1 Commission meeting is set to be informed of its findings and the responses that will be made. The moment comes after weeks of criticism from fans about the way...
Red Bull's F1 Boss Denied Tour Of Mercedes F1 Factory

Oracle Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, recently pulled one of the most incredible stunts at the Autosport Awards Charity Auction. One of the items up for grabs was a tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team's facilities in the UK. Horner put in a winning bid of $5,400. The money raised by the auction supports F1's trackside and factory-team employees.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton’s plans finally confirmed for 2022

Lewis Hamilton’s plans for the 2022 Formula 1 season have been confirmed by Mercedes ahead of the team’s upcoming car launch. The offseason between the 2021 and 2022 Formula 1 seasons is slowly coming to an end, with the latter scheduled to begin in just over a month on Sunday, March 20 with the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit.
‘There was a lot of interference that made it messy,’ Daniel Ricciardo believes Michael Masi was under too much pressure at 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had put on one of the greatest seasons in the history of the sport. Both the title contenders were involved in several battles and accidents in 2021. The drivers headed into the finale with equal on points, and Max Verstappen came out on top after a series of chaotic events. However, all of this came at cost of controversy, which doesn’t seem to be settling down. And Daniel Ricciardo has recently shared his thoughts behind them.
131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races

On-track action begins on Tuesday as the NASCAR racing season returns with the official opener on the high banks at Daytona. 42 cars are on the entry list for the 64th running of the Daytona 500 with 36 chartered teams, six open teams and a total of 40 spots available.
F1 news LIVE: Mercedes and Red Bull learn inquiry results as Lewis Hamilton supports Nicholas Latifi

The 2022 Formula 1 season draws ever closer with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness. The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time, but the Belgian-Dutch driver is not assured of meeting Hamilton ever again on the track, with the seven-time world champion not committing officially to the new season, though the SIlver Arrows have dropped several hints that the Briton will be “back”. The highly-controversial episode at...
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

Lewis Duncan is Autosport's International Editor and primary motorcycle racing reporter. A motorsport fan from a young age, Lewis became interested in journalism when he won the star letter competition in the February 2012 issue of F1 Racing Magazine. A member of the Autosport Academy from 2017, Lewis became a freelance motorcycle racing correspondent for Autosport in 2019 before becoming a full-time staffer in 2020 as International Editor.
FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

F1 found itself in controversy when the Belgian GP was hit by heavy and persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps last August, resulting in race start delays before it was officially begun with formation laps behind the safety car. After further delays, the race was stopped by the stewards to target a...
Live stream: Watch the launch of AlphaTauri's new F1 car!

F1 launch season reaches the halfway mark on Monday as AlphaTauri become the fifth of 10 teams to present their 2022 car. Veteran team boss Franz Tost and continuing teammates Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are all set to feature in the online reveal, during which the Honda-powered AT03 will be presented to the world ahead of the new season.
2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Sports Big Power From A Modern Day V12 Legend

This incredible car utilizes the full force of the early 2000s Ferrari design team. PCARMARKET is the leading auction site for Porsche and exotic vehicles. Our audience is attuned to special Porsches and high-end and knows their value and bids accordingly. Ferrari is a brand known for centuries to come as the top of the line in Italian performance, style, and showmanship. The European racing circuit has been dominated by these Rosso Corsa beasts since the beginning, in 1947, and now they live on as legends of their times. At the same time, classic Ferraris were the pioneers of power in their days, with models such as the 250 GTO bringing the brand to the forefront of automotive innovation. However, the modern counterparts genuinely provide the kind of jaw-dropping performance you can only get with a supercar. This particular car is the perfect combination of old and new. It boasts a massive modern Ferrari engine with a style that had apparent inspirations from the brand’s vintage racing days. The best thing about this car is that it is, of course, completely stock and can still go toe to toe with the best of modern-day supercars on any track.
Stroll explains pros and cons of F1's new 18-inch tyres

Having tested the new 18-inch tyres being introduced into F1 for 2022, Lance Stroll has explained the key differences from the previous size. Lance Stroll has explained the pros and cons of the new 18-inch tyres which will make their debut in F1 in 2022. The Aston Martin driver was...
