ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Armed PA Robber Locks Eyes With Surveillance Camera, 2 Sought By Police (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToPvI_0eDu1t1l00
Police in York County are seeking help identifying suspects in connection with a robbery. Photo Credit: York City PD

Police in York County are seeking help identifying suspects in connection with a robbery.

The pair entered the 3rd Base store around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A gunman demanded cash from the clerk while the other kept watch nearby, police said.

One of the men locked eyes with the surveillance camera, then both fled from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to email York City Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Daily Voice
MyChesCo

Do You Know Them? Help Police ID Suspects in Market St Robbery Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying suspects in an ongoing criminal investigation. Detectives state that on January 10, 2022, at 5:45 pm, the victim, a 17-year-old-male, was on the Market Frankford platform at 1100 Market St when a group of unknown black males assaulted him knocking him to the ground then taking his money and cell phone. The victim was transported to Jefferson hospital for treatment of his injuries. The victim’s cell phone was tracked in the area of 52nd and Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police Dispatcher Hid Camera In PA Police Department Urinal: Report

A Pennsylvania police dispatcher has been accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom urinal in a police department, according to multiple media outlets citing police. John Logan, 49, of North Versailles, is accused of using Velcro to attach a small camera, painted white to the inside of a urinal at North Versailles police department and filming police officers using the restroom, WTAE reports citing a criminal complaint.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old TikToker Goes Missing In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing a 12-year-old TikToker from central Pennsylvania. Juelz Wallace, of Swatara Township, went missing from her home on Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to a by area police. Wallace was reported to have run away from her home during the overnight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTGS

Already facing 80 charges, ex-police chief busted again for stealing catalytic converters

CHADBOURNE, N.C. (WCTI) — A former North Carolina police chief has been arrested again after his most recent employer accused him of catalytic converter theft. Former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey was arrested by Tabor City police after Chief Donald Dowless said a body shop where Spivey had been working reported two catalytic converters were stolen sometime during the Christmas holidays.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff's Narcs Seize 970 Heroin Folds, 4 Oz Of Coke, 5 Lbs Of Pot, Bust Two

Passaic County sheriff's detectives seized 970 heroin folds, a quarter-pound of cocaine and five pounds of pot packaged for sale while arresting two men. Bureau of Narcotics members looking to arrest Detravio Saylor, 36, for an earlier drug deal stopped him as he drove from his Prospect Park apartment on North 6th Street to the Paterson border, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Bernik said.
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Who Threatened To Kill Victim 2X Sought By Police In Berks: Authorities

A 34-year-old woman arrested in a domestic dispute is being sought by police for threatening to kill a victim in a separate Berks County incident, police said. West Reading police responded to a business on South 3rd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, where a victim said Melissa Milagros Rodriguez threatened them multiple times over text, the department said. Rodriguez was not at the scene when the officer arrived.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced. A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy