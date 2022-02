A woman was rescued by two BNSF train employees after floating on a freezing Lake Texoma for 2 days last week. According to CNN, it all started when a woman named Connie and her fiancé decided to use separate floatation devices to float across Lake Texoma and gather stuff that had fallen from a boat that was on the other side. Connie was on the air mattress while the fiancé was using a different floatation device.

