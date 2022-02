Electronic lab notebooks refer to a software that can be used to replace traditional laboratory notebooks that are made from paper. These notebooks are generally used by engineers, scientists, researchers, and technicians for recording the experiments and results which are usually carried out in a lab. These notebooks need to be compliant with various guidelines that are laid out by international organizations or government bodies, as they are often used as a legal document that needs to be produced in the court as a proof. The rising demand for digitization in medical research and drug discovery which is facilitated by the use of electronic lab notebooks is a major reason for the higher adoption of electronic lab notebooks globally, which in turn leads to the growth in revenue in the global electronic lab notebook market.

