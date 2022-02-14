ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Launched on 04/30/2015, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Transportation/Shipping is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by U.S. Global Investors. It has amassed assets over $3.78 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. JETS seeks to match the performance of the U.S. Global Jets Index before fees and expenses.

The U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.64%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Southwest Airls Co (LUV) accounts for about 9.94% of total assets, followed by United Airls Hldgs Inc (UAL) and American Airls Group Inc (AAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 56.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 1.84% so far this year and is down about -4.73% in the last one year (as of 02/14/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $19.38 and $28.71.

The ETF has a beta of 1.41 and standard deviation of 44.40% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

U.S. Global Jets ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, JETS is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR) tracks Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index and the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) tracks Dow Jones Transportation Average Index. First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF has $1.13 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has $1.53 billion. FTXR has an expense ratio of 0.60% and IYT charges 0.41%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center .


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS): ETF Research Reports

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF (FTXR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Global Jets Etf#Jets#Investment#Etfs#Zacks Industry#U S Global Investors#Airline Companies
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Five Stocks Set To Take Off If Market Rallies; Upstart Skyrockets, Roblox Dives

Dow Jones futures fell slightly early Wednesday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Airbnb (ABNB), Roblox (RBLX), Upstart Holdings (UPST) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) among the notable after-hours earnings. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday as Russia said it pulled back some troops from near the Ukraine border.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Benzinga

This Popular ETF Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Wells Fargo, AT&T, Snap, American Airlines, Alibaba And Coca-Cola

The ARK Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:ARKK) managed by Cathie Wood consists of companies that change the way the world works, and over five years has produced exceptional returns. Since February 2017, ARK Innovation ETF’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular financial services, social media and consumer discretionary stocks: Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The Cisco Systems IPO

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1990, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) held its IPO. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 was at 332.72 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top 5 Nasdaq Composite Stocks Amid Index's YTD Bloodbath

Wall Street is reeling under extreme volatility since the beginning of 2022. Investors are highly concerned about soaring inflation. Moreover, the uncertainty regarding the pace and magnitude of an interest rate hike by the Fed to contain inflation has injected severe fluctuations in day-to-day trading since mid-January. The technology stocks...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Sasol (SSL) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Columbia Financial (CLBK) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy