ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Toshihiro Nagoshi Shares First Details On His New Studio’s Debut Project

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToshihiro Nagoshi, the former Yakuza big cheese at SEGA, has revealed the first details on his upcoming debut project with Nagoshi Studio, the new company he formed after departing the Sonic the Hedgehog creator. Speaking with IGN Japan, Nagoshi-san wouldn’t go into any specific details on the new game,...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
psu.com

Shadow Man Remastered Review (PS4) – A Forgotten Classic Shambles Into View With A Delectable Sheen

Shadow Man Remastered PS4 Review. Released all the way back in the mists of 1999, Shadow Man was (and is) something of an interesting curio. A third-person shooter take on the titular Valiant Comics source material of the same name, Shadow Man also weaved what we would now refer to as elements of Metroidvania design into its overall gameplay experience where the player would collect items that would open up new parts of previously explored areas. The result was an engrossing and deliciously dark effort that enraptured audiences on the original PlayStation home console nearly 23 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Former Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 devs form new studio Rebel Wolves to make a story-driven RPG

Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers have today announced Rebel Wolves, a new studio where they're developing an RPG using the Unreal Engine 5. Earlier today, Rebel Wolves was formally announced by studio head Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who originally departed CD Projekt Red in 2021 after accusations of bullying (via Eurogamer). The former Witcher 3 game director will head up the new studio, where he's joined by other ex-CD Projekt Red developers including Witcher 3 art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, writer Jakub Szamałek, and animation director Tamara Zawada, among others.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Epic's Matrix demo built using Unreal Engine 5 amasses 6 million downloads

Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tech demo for its upcoming Unreal Engine 5 platform, has amassed more than 6 million downloads since the company released the free software on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Dec. 9. It's an impressive figure for what largely amounts to...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshihiro Nagoshi
ComicBook

Monark Review: A Compelling RPG Mash-Up

The RPG genre is in a very good place at the moment, providing fans with all kinds of different options that cater to very specific interests. Monark from Lacarse and NIS America does just that, mixing turn-based combat, strategy, and horror elements together. Mixed blends can often produce mixed results, but Monark manages to strike a balance that works mostly well.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘System Shock’ remake is completely playable but devs “want it done right”

The System Shock remake is apparently playable “from beginning to end” according to a recent Kickstarter update, but it isn’t finished yet. In an update to the System Shock Kickstarter page, developer Nightdive Studios provided details on where they are at with the development of the remake. “At the time of writing, it’s in a position where the game can essentially be finished from beginning to end!” reads the post. “What we are currently focusing on is polishing up the levels, and incorporating additional art, animations, and creating a ton of secondary assets that were once far lower in priority.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elden Ring’ Confessor and Samurai classes detailed ahead of launch

More classes have been revealed by FromSoftware ahead of Elden Ring’s launch later this month. On the game’s official Twitter account the Confessor and Samurai classes were revealed and detailed, which follows similar class reveals for the game as well. The Confessor is described as “a church spy...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Game#Debut Project#Sega#Yakuza#Asian#Vgc
mxdwn.com

The Future of Nagoshi Studio: Beyond Sega and Yakuza with Toshihiro Nagoshi

Toshihiro Nagoshi, President and Representative Director of the titular game development studio, recently interviewed with IGN Japan and spoke about his new company’s future. Just last month NetEase announced they were supporting the burgeoning company. When asked why NetEase was chosen as a partner Nagoshi stated that it was “because they are developers who make things. We are also developers, so it was great that we could feel the straight sympathy.”
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Wonder Boy Collection Rated For PS4

The ESRB has posted up a rating for the as-yet unannounced Wonder Boy Collection for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There’s not much info available yet on the Wonder Boy Collection, with no release date given on the listing. However, there’s a description of the product that we’ve included below, which confirms it features four games.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Set Announced, Includes Tallneck & Aloy

Horizon Forbidden West is officially getting the LEGO treatment in the shape of the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck, which scheduled for release on May 22, 2022 priced at $79.99. In addition to the Tallneck, the set includes a a small figure of Aloy, and will consists of 1222 bricks. This...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
psu.com

A Resident Evil Announcement Is Seemingly Due Tomorrow

Capcom is seemingly gearing up for a Resident Evil announcement of some description tomorrow at 4.00pm JST, as the Biohazard Portal is clearly teasing something’s in the pipeline. If you look at the tweet below, you can just make out the red Biohazard logo, which appears to be the...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Mad Max 2 Reportedly In Development At Avalanche Studios

Avalanche Studios is reportedly working on Mad Max 2, according to a tweet from Peripatetic Researcher & Educar Wendy W Fok, who reveals she was scanned to appear in the sequel prior to the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve included the tweet below. Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hasn’t announced anything...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The King Of Fighters XV Launch Trailer Pulls No Punches

SNK has unleashed The King of Fighters XV launch trailer for you to feast your eyes on ahead of the game’s eagerly anticipated launch on February 17, 2022. The King of Fighters XV will be available for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. We put the brawler through its paces, and you can read our full review here.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Gorgeous fan-made Mother 3 remake does what Nintendon’t

A collective of dedicated fans have released a stunning trailer for a fully-3D Mother 3 remake. Renamed Earthbound in the west, the Mother series’ beloved third GBA entry never made it out of Japan. Now, days after Mother 3’s producer has called for the 2006 game to come to the West, fans have released their own re-imagining of the lost RPG classic.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy