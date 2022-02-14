ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tipped Wage Battle Is Brewing, Starting With District Proposal

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Fair Wage said it is launching a $25 million campaign to get 25 states to abolish the subminimum tipped wage in the next four years, hoping to use a ballot initiative in Washington, D.C., to launch the effort. Announced on Valentine’s Day—traditionally the restaurant industry’s most profitable day—the...

